Mrs. Davenport was a dear friend and former colleague. She had an astounding love for the children that she worked with at Pershing Middle School. Ms. D. had a rather quiet spirit but she had a laugh that could light up any room. I will truly miss our late night conversations and her uncanny sense of humor. Ms. D. loved her children and grandchildren like no other. She believed that Jesus lives. God gave her a green thumb and she could cultivate and grow any type of plants. I don't think the Garden of Eden was much prettier. God bless you Valeria, Willie(Bimba), Gaylon, Kim and all of the grands and great grands and peace be unto you. God will and is able to wipe away your tears. Take your rest Ms. D. Servant well done. We will all see you when morning comes.

Bessie Hughes

Friend