Mary Denker
1936-2020
Mary Helena Denker, 83, went to her heavenly home on January 23, 2020. The family invites you to join them for a visitation on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with funeral services on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. The family would also like to thank Unlimited Care Cottage of Willis for the compassionate care Mary received from all the loving care takers. For more information or to view Mary's tribute page, please visit CarterFuneral-Houston.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 28, 2020