Mary Dennard Hungerford
1942 - 2020
Mary Hungerford passed away on April 27, 2020 in Houston, TX, due to complications from COVID after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
A native of south Georgia, she received a Bachelor's of Arts in early childhood education from the University of Georgia and taught first grade in Atlanta for a number of years.
She devoted her life to her family, friends, and any person lucky to cross her path. She was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church of Houston where she served as a Sunday School teacher and was a member of the Pastor Parish Relations Committee. She helped begin the Stephen Ministry at FUMC, which was one of her proudest accomplishments. Mary trained countless men and women and her legacy for helping other during difficult and challenging times continue to be an inspiration to those that follow in her footsteps.
Mary is survived and loved by her husband. Ed Hungerford, of 58 years along with her children, Mark Hungerford and Catherine Scott; her grandchildren, Chloe and Owen Scott; and her brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Marie Dennard.
A memorial service honoring her life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in Mary's name to the Stephen Ministry at First United Methodist Church in Houston or to the Alzheimer's Association.



Published in Houston Chronicle on May 3, 2020.
