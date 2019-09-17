Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dettling Funeral Home
14094 Memorial Drive
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2121
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Memorial Drive United Methodist Church
12955 Memorial Dr.
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Dingman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Dingman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Dingman Obituary
Mary Dingman
1934-2019
Mary Dingman, 85, of Houston passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019. A memorial service celebrating Mary's life will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Memorial Drive United Methodist Church, 12955 Memorial Dr., Houston, TX 77079. In lieu of flowers please consider contributions in Mary's memory to Young Life Northwest Houston, P.O. Box 691106, Houston, TX 77269. Visit www.DettlingFuneral.com to read more and leave words of condolence for the family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now