|
|
Mary Dingman
1934-2019
Mary Dingman, 85, of Houston passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019. A memorial service celebrating Mary's life will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Memorial Drive United Methodist Church, 12955 Memorial Dr., Houston, TX 77079. In lieu of flowers please consider contributions in Mary's memory to Young Life Northwest Houston, P.O. Box 691106, Houston, TX 77269. Visit www.DettlingFuneral.com to read more and leave words of condolence for the family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 17, 2019