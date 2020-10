Mary Berryman Doss1930-2020Mary Berryman Doss passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born on April 3, 1930 in Houston, Texas.Mary was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, and family matriarch who gave selflessly and generously to others and will be greatly missed.For a full obituary and details regarding service arrangements, please go to www.ramseyfuneral.com