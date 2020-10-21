1/1
Mary E. Dement Packer
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary E. Dement Packer
1921-2020
Mary E. Dement Packer, 99 was born on January 6, 1921 and went to be with the Lord on October 18, 2020.
Mary was born in Cherokee County, Texas, where she attended school and married. Later moving to Houston, where she raised her family. She was a life long member of the Church of Christ, and long time member of Memorial Church of Christ. Mary enjoyed a long and rewarding career as an entrepreneur in the Real Estate Investing industry.
Preceded in death by V.D. Packer, Don Neil Packer, Bobby Stilley and John Robert Packer. Survived by her daughter, Mary Jan Packer, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Waltrip Funeral Directors. A Celebration of Life service will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday in the Claire Waltrip Room. Burial will follow at 3:00 p.m., in Henry Cemetery, Gallatin, Texas.
Memorial Contributions in Mary's honor may be directed to Memorial Church of Christ, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Arabia Shrine Hospital.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Waltrip Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Waltrip Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Burial
03:00 PM
Henry Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Waltrip Funeral Directors
1415 Campbell Road
Houston, TX 77055
7134652525
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Waltrip Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved