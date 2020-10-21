Mary E. Dement Packer
1921-2020
Mary E. Dement Packer, 99 was born on January 6, 1921 and went to be with the Lord on October 18, 2020.
Mary was born in Cherokee County, Texas, where she attended school and married. Later moving to Houston, where she raised her family. She was a life long member of the Church of Christ, and long time member of Memorial Church of Christ. Mary enjoyed a long and rewarding career as an entrepreneur in the Real Estate Investing industry.
Preceded in death by V.D. Packer, Don Neil Packer, Bobby Stilley and John Robert Packer. Survived by her daughter, Mary Jan Packer, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Waltrip Funeral Directors. A Celebration of Life service will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday in the Claire Waltrip Room. Burial will follow at 3:00 p.m., in Henry Cemetery, Gallatin, Texas.
Memorial Contributions in Mary's honor may be directed to Memorial Church of Christ, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Arabia Shrine Hospital.