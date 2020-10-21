Richard Earl Taylor1946-2020Richard Earl Taylor, 73, passed away peacefully after a long illness at his home in Houston.Born in Houston November 7, 1946 to the late Walter and Juanita Taylor, Richard grew up in Houston and graduated from Westbury High School. He then went on to receive a Civil Engineering degree from the University of Houston.After college he became co-founder and president of HEDCOR, a circuit board and lay-out design company.Richard enjoyed taking his sailboat, Dawn, on may excursions, Trinity Bay, Redfish, Offatts Bayou, the ICW, and his triumph, racing to Veracruz.He also treasured the time spent with family in Red River, New Mexico, back-packing and skiing in the mountains.Richard is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kathleen Taylor; children, Randy, Clifford (Leana Ahmed), and Douglas Taylor; sister, Susan Shakespear and brother-in-law Mack Shakespear; brother, Eddie Taylor and sister-in-law Anabel Taylor. Richard was also blessed with numerous nieces and nephews.