Mary Elizabeth Caliva

1924-2020

Mary Elizabeth Burris Caliva passed away on April 28, 2020. She was born in Houston, Texas on January 24, 1924 to W.B. and Kathryn Burris. She attended Houston public schools and graduated from Milby High in 1940. She is a member of First United Methodist Church of Pearland, Texas.

Mary Elizabeth is preceded in death by the love of her life, beloved husband, George, of 59 years, her two beloved children, son Alan, and daughter Vinnette Caliva Allred, her parents, and sisters Virginia Kuss and Dorothy Gerstemen, and precious daughter in law, Cynthia Navarro Caliva.

She is survived by her devoted son, Anthony and wife Kitty, grandchildren Courtney Teague, Todd Caliva, Tracie and Brad Durrett, and Jennifer and Jay Muras, nine wonderful great-grandchildren, niece JoAnn Guss, sister-in-law Felicia Virgadamo and very special son-in-law Charles Allred.

The family would like to thank her church family and friends for their prayers and support during her illness.

A private funeral service was held at Niday Funeral Home, with interment at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.







