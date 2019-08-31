|
|
Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Byrne-Westhoff
1926-2019
On Wednesday, August 21, 2019, Mary Elizabeth Byrne-Westhoff, daughter of James Robert Byrne and Alice Marie Filan-Bryne, passed away at age 92.
Mary Elizabeth graduated from Manhattanville College of the Sacred Heart with a Bachelor of Science Degree. She held a Master of Science Degree from Adelphi University with a clinical major in Medical/Surgical Nursing and a functional major in Clinical Specialty. She also attended New York University for advanced nursing and leadership courses.
Mary Elizabeth's career spanned some 34 years in the health care and education professions. Her affiliations included St. John's Queens Hospital School of Nursing (Clinical Instructor); Lever Brothers Company (Nurse in Charge); Nassau Community College (Instructor of Nursing); Villanova University (Assistant Professor of Nursing); VA Hospital (Consultant); and The University of Texas School of Nursing (Assistant Professor).
Mary Elizabeth was a member of the American Nurses Association, the National League of Nursing, the American Association of University Professors, the American Association of University Women, and Sigma Theta Tau.
Mary Elizabeth is predeceased by her husband, William F. Westhoff, sisters Joan and Rose Marie, and is survived by her sons Thomas and Joseph; daughters Mary Alice, Elizabeth, and Jeanne; sister Peggy; daughter-in-law Alice; sons-in-law Stephen, David, and Erich; grandchildren Claire, James, William, and Meredith; and great grandchildren Elise, Ava, and Faye.
A funeral mass will be celebrated 11:00 AM on Monday, September 2, 2019 at St. Phillip The Apostle Catholic Church, 2308 3rd Street, Huffman, Texas 77336.
Father Richard Barker will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the:
Basilica of the National Shrine of the Little Flower
1715 N. Zazamora St.
San Antonio, TX 78201
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 31, 2019