Mary Ellen Crews Glass

1927-2019

Mary Ellen Crews Glass, age 91, of Bellaire, Texas, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2019. Mrs. Glass, the daughter of James Fowler and Bernice Darby Crews, was born September 14, 1927 in Uniontown, Alabama. She married George Hodges Glass in 1948, was a resident of Bellaire for 66 years, was a member of the Bellaire United Methodist Church and volunteered for many years at Park Plaza Hospital. She loved nature, animals and cooking. Mrs. Glass is survived by her sons, George Hodges Glass, Jr. and Henry Arnold Glass; daughters, Mary Alice Glass and Lisa Glass Mueller; brother, James Amos Crews; and 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home. Interment will follow immediately afterward. The family wishes to express their special thanks to Paula Dittrick, Claudette Herd, and Roslyn Rhodes for their love, support, and time spent with Mrs. Glass during her residence at The Medallion facility. Because of Mrs. Glass' love of birds, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Birding Program at Russ Pitman Park and the Nature Discovery Center in Bellaire, https://naturediscoverycenter.org/donation-form/. Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary