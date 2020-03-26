|
Mary Ellen McClellan
1928-2020
MARY ELLEN McCLELLAN died March 24, 2020. She was born in Okmulgee, Oklahoma on July 26, 1928. She graduated from Okmulgee High School and attended William Woods College, Fulton, MO. She received a B.S. degree from the University of Oklahoma in 1950 where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma and Pi Omega PI, honorary education fraternity. That same year she married Joseph L. McClellan and they lived in Ponca City, OK until their move to Houston in 1967. Joe died in 1988. Mary Ellen married Robert Lee in 1992. During their marriage they traveled extensively. Bob died in 2003. She and Bob were members of Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church and Lakeside Country Club.
She was preceded in death by her parents , Ivy and Joseph H. Hassell, her son Timothy McClellan, and her brother Joseph Hassell, Jr. She is survived by her daughter Regan Burrows, her son Patrick McClellan and wife Tina, her grandchildren Susan Burrows, Andrew McClellan and wife Allison, Katherine and husband Taylor Hastings, Will McClellan and wife Casey, Matt McClellan and wife Kim and numerous grandchildren. Also surviving are nieces and nephews: Jim and Caroline Hassell, Page and Dolph Hayden, Jim and Debbie Thompson, David Thompson, and Nancy Thompson.
Mary Ellen loved her family, friends and...through the years...her bridge groups, kitchen crew at MDPC, her neighborhood women's club and her KKG alumnae groups.
