Mary Etta Davis-Evans. We should be rejoicing because Mary Davis-Evans lived the life that God planned for her. She loved the Lord and she walked with him daily. On March 14, 1942, Mary Etta Davis was born to Chalmers and Lurlean Sampson-Davis. At an early age, Mary joined Fellowship Baptist Church in Lorman, Mississippi. After leaving Lorman, Mississippi, she attended Providence Baptist Church with her grandmother Mrs. Lillie Maxwell. After her marriage, she and her husband Leonard Evans joined New Testament Baptist Church, Rev. A.D. Green Pastor. In 1987, they united with Brentwood Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Joe Samuel Ratliff. There she worked faithfully on the Usher Board in Group 2. She graduated from Jack Yates Senior High School. Mary received a B.A. in Elementary Education in 1973 and a Masters of Education in 1983 from Texas Southern University. She worked for 27 years in HISD. Before retiring, she worked as a Librarian at Anson Jones Elementary. Lastly she became a member of lota Phi Lambda Sorority, Inc./Beta Pi Chapter in 1981.She leaves to cherish her memories; a devoted and loving husband of fifty-three years, Leonard H. Evans of Houston, Texas. Three brothers, Chalmers Davis (Annie) of Houston, Texas; Robert Paige (Nette) of Houston, Texas; William Paige of Lorman, Mississippi. One sister, Lillie Paige Gilson (David) of Fayette, Mississippi. Two sisters-in-law; Mary Ann Evans Harris(Ed) of Lawton, Oklahoma; Charlotte Daniels of Dallas, Texas; One brother-in-law; Louis P. Evans aka Jr Starr (Rene) of Los Angeles, California; Two God-Children; Lauren Vallie and Alicia Chizer and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Services will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Brentwood Baptist Church. Dr. Joe Samuel Ratliff, Officiating. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to St Joseph or MD Anderson . Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary