Mary Fiorenza
1932-2019
FIORENZA- Mary Girimonti Fiorenza, 87, passed away on 10-22-2019. The Memorial Service will be held 11:00 am, Tuesday, October 29, at St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church. Visitation is 6 – 8 pm, Monday, October 28, at Klein Funeral Home, Champions. Private Internment at Houston National VA Cemetery.
Mary was a loving mother, sister, aunt and friend. She was a 40-year member of the Norchester Garden Club. She was also a member of Prince of Peace and St. Ignatius Catholic Churches, and recently was a 5-year resident of the Solana at Vintage Park.
She is survived by her daughter Stephanie Fiorenza and son-in-law Richard Fowler; son Joseph Fiorenza, Jr.; grandchildren Aurora Fowler, Dominic Fiorenza and Joseph Fiorenza; brother Saverio Girimonti; nieces Laura Girimonti, Diane Waggoner, Gilda Calia and Michele LaBoccetta; and nephew Michael Girimonti.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 28, 2019