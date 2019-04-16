|
Mary Elizabeth
Flanagan
1928-2019
Mary Elizabeth Flanagan, born June 27, 1928, in Birmingham, Alabama to Besse and Bernard Sigmier, died on April 11, 2019 in Houston, Texas.
A Rosary will be said at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am, Monday, April 22, 2019 at St. Jerome's Catholic Church, 8825 Kempwood Drive in Houston, Texas.
Donations may be made to the or M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.
To read the obituary or to leave a condolence, please visit josephjearthman.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 16, 2019