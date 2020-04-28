|
|
Mary Sue Floyd
1935-2020
Mary "Sue" Floyd passed away peacefully at home in New Braunfels, TX on April 18, 2020. Sue is preceded in death by her mother Gladys Morgan; her father Jack Morgan; and by Ray Floyd, her husband of 65 years who passed 8 days earlier. Sue is survived by her twin sister Kay Miller and younger sister Martha Bowling; also children David and Suzanne Floyd; Jason and Sophia Floyd; Melissa and Paula Rust; grandchildren Hunter, Taylor, Jessie and Audrey; great grandchild Jedediah.
Sue was a native-Houstonian. She graduated from Jeff Davis HS where she met her husband Ray. The first of her family to attend college, Sue went onto earn three Masters degrees and served the first half of her career as an educator and counselor in the Klein and Houston school districts. She founded her own private psychotherapy practice in the Champions Forest area and retired after 20 years of success dedicated to helping others.
Sue will be remembered as a strong, loyal and quick-witted friend. After retirement, she fervently dedicated her life to Christ and carried a growing passion for the Lord right up to her final breath. Her last regret was not being able to finish her bible study with her new friends at New Braunfels Bible Church
A celebration of life will be held at Sue's home church, CyFair Christian Church, to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local ministry serving those most affected by the current pandemic. You are encouraged to share a memory or send condolences at www.addisonfuneralhomes.com; leave your contact information for future notice of services.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2020