Mary Frances Hillyer Harter
1939-2020
Mary was born in Beeville, Texas on November 21, 1939 to George and Margaret Hillyer and passed away peacefully at home after her 3 year battle with cancer.
Mary grew up in Tyler, Texas and went to John Tyler High School where she was a member of the Blue Brigade. In 1958, she was presented as a Lady In Waiting in the Tyler Rose Festival. She attended The University of Texas at Austin where she met her husband Charles Harter III. After UT, she was a flight attendant for American Airlines based in Dallas, Texas.
She and Charlie were married on August 26, 1961 in Tyler and moved to Houston. She was always very active and creative in business ventures. She co-wrote the children's book Happiness is Houston and was a partner in the jewelry manufacturing company Lite Brights. She enjoyed entertaining family and friends in Port O' Conner, Texas and spending time at the Alligator Head Club.
Charlie and Mary loved traveling within the United States, throughout Europe and Japan. One of her favorite trips was taking the Concorde to Paris, France. She was the co-chair of the first two Spring Thing fundraisers at Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart. She volunteered much of her time at Catholic Charities and St. Anne's Guild. Mary played tennis, was a good golfer, and enjoyed spending Tuesdays and Fridays playing Mah Jong with her group at River Oaks Country Club.
Mary is survived by her husband Charlie Harter; son Chuck Harter; daughter Allison Harter Thompson (John); daughter Ellie Harter Bale (David), and grandchildren Jenna Harter, Taft Harter, Ellie Thompson, McCullough Thompson, Matthew Bale and Abby Bale. We will all miss her positive attitude and beautiful smile.
A memorial service will be celebrated at St. Anne Catholic Church at a later date.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020