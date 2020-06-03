Mary Fruia
1931 - 2020
Mary Lou Parks Fruia
1931-2020
Mary Lou Parks Fruia, 88, of Marietta, OH passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Harmar Place of Marietta. She was born on September 16, 1931 in Washington County, OH to the late James F. and Ada Smith Parks.
Mary had worked as an RN for 53 years before retirement.
She is survived by her son, Bill Moss of Talihina, OK; a grandson, Billy Moss; a granddaughter, Esther Montoya; two great grandchildren; a brother, James R. Parks; a sister, Gertrude Turner and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Fruia and a sister, Helen Dennis.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation will be observed with burial to take place in Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery in Houston, TX.
Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
