Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
(281) 497-2330
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
Mary Giannoules Obituary
Mary Giannoules
1950-2019
Mary Alice Giannoules, age 68, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. During her final days she was surrounded by her children and grandchildren.
She was born in Grand Forks, North Dakota on August 10, 1950 to Rolland and Eleanor Heston. During her early years, she lived in North Dakota, Wisconsin, and Illinois. For the past forty years, she was a resident of Houston, Texas, where she built a home with her husband Peter (1944-1999) and her children.
She enjoyed learning new things and long conversations. Above all else, she loved being Yia Yia five times over. She was a strong, loving, supportive, and funny woman. She will be dearly missed. She is survived by her son James Giannoules, daughter Alyssa Bailey, brother Michael Heston and her five grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, April 30, between 5:00 and 8:00 pm at Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home, 12800 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77077. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am, May 1, in the same location.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the in remembrance of Mary and Peter Giannoules.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019
