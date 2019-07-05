|
|
Mary Beth Goode
1960-2019
MARY BETH GOODE, 58, died Friday, June 28, after a brief hospitalization. A 1979 graduate of M.B. Smiley Sr. High, Mary attended UTMB, and, later finished her studies at Northeast Louisiana University at Monroe. The daughter of the late George W. and Gladys Goode was preceded in death also by brothers George F. and Brian Goode. She is survived by siblings Julia and Karl Goode, children Marissa and JonMitchell Goode and Nathalie Gee, 3 grandchildren, Nephew, Welby J. Goode, and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, July 6, from 10-11am, with funeral services immediately following, 11am-noon, at Mt. Vernon Methodist Church, 1501 Jensen Drive, Houston, TX 77020.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 5, 2019