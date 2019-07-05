Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Vernon Methodist Church
1501 Jensen Drive
Houston, TX
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mt. Vernon Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Goode
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Goode


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Goode Obituary
Mary Beth Goode
1960-2019
MARY BETH GOODE, 58, died Friday, June 28, after a brief hospitalization. A 1979 graduate of M.B. Smiley Sr. High, Mary attended UTMB, and, later finished her studies at Northeast Louisiana University at Monroe. The daughter of the late George W. and Gladys Goode was preceded in death also by brothers George F. and Brian Goode. She is survived by siblings Julia and Karl Goode, children Marissa and JonMitchell Goode and Nathalie Gee, 3 grandchildren, Nephew, Welby J. Goode, and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, July 6, from 10-11am, with funeral services immediately following, 11am-noon, at Mt. Vernon Methodist Church, 1501 Jensen Drive, Houston, TX 77020.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.