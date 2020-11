Mary Goodly Davis1940-2020Mary Goodly Davis, affectionately known as Grandmama & Great Granny, passed away peacefully in Pearland, Texas on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the age of 80. A visitation is scheduled for Thursday, November 5, 2020 at The Settegast-Kopf Company @ Sugar Creek from 5:00–8:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at St. Benedict the Abbot Catholic Church at 11:00am. Flowers, tribute & or words of condolence can be left at www.settegastkopf.com