|
|
Mary A. Guerrero
1949-2019
Mary Angela Guerrero passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019.
Mary is survived by her husband of 46 years, Judge Ruben Guerrero, daughters Yvonne Mintz of Rosharon and Rebecca Pilkey of San Antonio, sons-in-law Ryan Mintz and Lloyd Pilkey. She is also survived by brothers Mike Martinez of San Antonio and Filiberto Martinez Jr. of Alexandria, VA. and grandchildren, Mia Mintz, Justin Mintz and Angela Pilkey.
Mary was born in Mission, Texas on October 9, 1949 to parents Maria Jesusa Martinez and Filiberto Martinez. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers Johnny Martinez and Noe Martinez.
Mary grew up in San Antonio. She married Ruben in 1973, and they made their home in Houston. Before retirement, she served as senior citizens program director and community liaison for Harris County Precinct 2, serving three commissioners.
She was a quiet force of strength for many, a confidante, a kind soul, and a giver to her core.
Funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 4 at St. Helens Catholic Church, Pearland.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 3, 2019