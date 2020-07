Mary Helen Hendricks1925-2020On Thursday, July 3, 2020, Mary Helen Hoover Hendricks passed away at the age of 94. A Tulsa, Oklahoma native, Mary and her departed husband Phil made Houston their home in 1974.Mary Helen was born in 1925 to Irma and James Hoover. She was devoted to her sister Francis, two years her senior. She graduated from Central High School in Tulsa, then attended Monticello College in Godfrey, Illinois for a year before returning home to attend the University of Tulsa. She married Philip F. Hendricks in 1950, and they had two daughters, Julie and Kay. She spent the last six years at Belmont Village Hunters Creek before moving to her daughter Kay's home. At Belmont Village she made many friends and especially grew fond of many of the caregivers, who she truly loved.She will be remembered for her unconditional love for her family and friends, and her always ready smile and laughter. She was a treasure to her daughters Julie Brewer and Kay Mansfield, their husbands Steve Brewer and Paul Mansfield, and seven grandchildren; Phil Kanaby, his wife Emily, Paul Kanaby, Jack Brewer, step-granddaughter Christine Mansfield, Jeff Brewer, Kate Kanaby Pattillo, her husband Trevor, and Joseph Brewer. She was also blessed to meet her first great grandson, William Daniel Kanaby, born in 2019. She called her loved ones "Precious" and that is what she was to everyone who knew her. Sweet "Meemo," you'll be missed and remembered with so much love.In lieu of flowers donations can be made in honor of Mary Helen Hendricks to Dr. Phillip Rosenfeld's Macular Degeneration Research Program at the Bascom-Palmer Eye Institute in Miami, Florida. The link is https://umiamihealth.org/bascom-palmer-eye-institute/giving-opportunities/tribute-and-memorial-program