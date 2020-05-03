Mary Hendrix

1933-2020

Mary Hendrix passed away Friday April 17, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born December 30, 1933 in Corsicana, TX to parents William T. and Marie Moore. Mary was preceded in death by her parents as well as her siblings Jimmy Moore and Betty Bush ( Moore ). Also preceding her was her daughter Debra Laine Hendrix ( Debbie ).

Mary's family moved to Dallas when she began to attend school, and where she would eventually become a proud Alumnus of WH Adamson High School class of 1950.

Mary leaves behind her husband of 69 years Don Hendrix to honor her life. Also left to honor her legacy are son Don ( Bun ) Hendrix, Jr. and wife Jackie ( Brazier ), grandson Dillon Don Hendrix and wife Kathryn ( Martin ) and their son and her Great grandson Harrison Thomas Hendrix.

Along with her partners Frank Degola and Ron Adams, these three started All Seasons Insulation, Inc. in 1982. After a very successful period of seventeen years servicing the custom homebuilding market the corporation was sold and Mom began her retirement. During this transition she and Don enjoyed spending time at their beloved Inwood Forest Country Club where they had been Charter Members since 1967.

Our family wishes to express our sincere gratitude to all the staff of Memorial Hermann Hospice. Special thanks go out to Hospice Nurse Gayle Galasso and Visiting Angel Ms. Tracey Branch. Tracey you truly treated Mom with the dignity she deserved during this most trying time.

A Service of Remembrance will follow at a later date.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store