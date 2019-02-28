Mary Louise Jones Hooper

1925-2019

Mary Louise Jones Hooper, 93, passed away into everlasting life on February 24, 2019. Louise lived a life full of grace and was devoted to faith, family, and community.

Louise was born on September 21, 1925 in Lynn, Kansas to Charles L. and Lillian Grace Jones. Mr. Jones built the Greater Houston Gun Club and later owned and operated the Houston Trap and Skeet Range. Louise came from a long line of great shooters and her father's range was home to several Olympians. That tradition has been passed down to her sons and grandsons.

During World War II, Louise served in the Women's Army Corps, building munitions in support of the war effort.

After growing up in Dayton, Ohio, Louise escaped the cold climate to attend the University of Miami. She then joined her parents in Houston and graduated from the University of Houston in 1949. It was at the University of Houston where she met the love of her life, Dr. Wilford Clyde Hooper.

Louise taught home economics in Garwood, Texas, but quickly found her way back to Houston.

Louise and Clyde joined Bellaire United Methodist Church in 1955 and were faithful in their service to the church. Louise was a longtime member of the Ruth's Circle women's ministry and her needlepoint work is on display in the sanctuary.

In support of her husband's profession, Louise served as President of the Women's Dental Auxiliary of Houston and Texas. Over the years, Louise and Clyde traveled the world by air, land, and sea. And, Louise was always looking for her next bridge game when she could find those willing to play against her.

In 2014, Louise and Clyde joined many members of their Seekers Sunday school class at Clarewood House. After Clyde's passing in 2014, Carolyn Cecil, a special Clarewood friend, recruited Louise to share her love of Jesus and sewing through the creation of knitted prayer patches – each one filled with a special remembrance.

Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde. Louise is survived by her twin sons, David and Donald Hooper; David's girlfriend, Susan Lowe; Donald's wife, Rachel; and two grandsons, Austin and Riley Hooper. Her extended family included many of the twins' friends who throughout the years shared time in their home.

The Memorial Service is to be held at 2 p.m. on March 1, 2019 in the chapel at Bellaire United Methodist Church, 4417 Bellaire Boulevard, Bellaire, Texas 77401. Friends are welcome and invited to attend.

The Hooper family is eternally grateful to Dorothy Rhodes, Dr. Sree Ramphul, the staff at Clarewood House including Martha Webb, and the Emergency Room and ICU staff at Memorial Hermann Southwest. We would like to acknowledge the great firefighters of Station 51 who always watch over the residents of Clarewood House.

Louise began each day with her Bible. We will always hold her in our hearts.