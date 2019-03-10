|
|
Mary "Mimi"
(Montgomery) Irwin
1944-2019
Mary Elizabeth "Mimi" (Montgomery) Irwin, age 74, of West, passed away unexpectedly Monday afternoon, March 4, 2019. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 pm Tuesday at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West. A Memorial Mass will be held 10 am Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Full obituary and guestbook may be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019