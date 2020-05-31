Mary Jane Hood
1925 - 2020
Born in Beaumont, TX on June 2, 1925 – promoted to heaven May 18, 2020. Mary Jane was a graduate of the University of Texas and spent her life serving Jesus. She is survived by her daughters – Suzanne Woodard & Peggy House (husband Glenn), 5 grandchildren & 8 great grandchildren.
Visitation: June 2, 2020 at Klein Funeral home (contact family).
Memorial Service: June 3, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Champion Forest Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to:
Piercing Word Ministries (www.piercingword.org)
Friends of Down Syndrome (www.friendsofdownsyndrome.org)
Mission Centers of Houston (www.missioncenters.org)

Published in Houston Chronicle on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
Klein Funeral Home - Champions - Klein
JUN
3
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Champion Forest Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Klein Funeral Home - Champions - Klein
16131 Champion Forest Dr.
Klein, TX 77379
(281) 320-2674
