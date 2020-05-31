Mary Jane Hood
1925-2020
Born in Beaumont, TX on June 2, 1925 – promoted to heaven May 18, 2020. Mary Jane was a graduate of the University of Texas and spent her life serving Jesus. She is survived by her daughters – Suzanne Woodard & Peggy House (husband Glenn), 5 grandchildren & 8 great grandchildren.
Visitation: June 2, 2020 at Klein Funeral home (contact family).
Memorial Service: June 3, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Champion Forest Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to:
Piercing Word Ministries (www.piercingword.org)
Friends of Down Syndrome (www.friendsofdownsyndrome.org)
Mission Centers of Houston (www.missioncenters.org)
1925-2020
Born in Beaumont, TX on June 2, 1925 – promoted to heaven May 18, 2020. Mary Jane was a graduate of the University of Texas and spent her life serving Jesus. She is survived by her daughters – Suzanne Woodard & Peggy House (husband Glenn), 5 grandchildren & 8 great grandchildren.
Visitation: June 2, 2020 at Klein Funeral home (contact family).
Memorial Service: June 3, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Champion Forest Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to:
Piercing Word Ministries (www.piercingword.org)
Friends of Down Syndrome (www.friendsofdownsyndrome.org)
Mission Centers of Houston (www.missioncenters.org)
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 31, 2020.