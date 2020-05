Mary Jane Hood1925-2020Born in Beaumont, TX on June 2, 1925 – promoted to heaven May 18, 2020. Mary Jane was a graduate of the University of Texas and spent her life serving Jesus. She is survived by her daughters – Suzanne Woodard & Peggy House (husband Glenn), 5 grandchildren & 8 great grandchildren.Visitation: June 2, 2020 at Klein Funeral home (contact family).Memorial Service: June 3, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Champion Forest Baptist Church.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to:Piercing Word Ministries ( www.piercingword.org Friends of Down Syndrome ( www.friendsofdownsyndrome.org Mission Centers of Houston ( www.missioncenters.org