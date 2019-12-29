Home

Mary Jane Mattingly


1932 - 2019
Mary Jane Grace (Rochford) Mattingly
1932-2019
Mary Jane Mattingly, 87, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 in Sugar Land, TX. Jane was born March 8, 1932 in Kemmerer, WY to Ira and Nell (Sloan) Rochford. She married Murl Glenn Mattingly in 1953 in Kemmerer, WY. They had two daughters, Glenna and Patricia. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-five years and her brother Monte Rochford. She is survived by her daughters Glenna Lipp and Patricia Davis, five grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. She was greatly loved and will be missed all who knew her. Plans for a service will be announced in January.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019
