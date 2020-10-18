Mary Jo Scogin

Clinger

1934-2020

(3/9/1934 – 9/15/2020)

Mary Jo was born in Kosse, Texas (Limestone County) on March 9, 1934. Her deceased parents are William Jefferson Scogin and Ruby Estel Parker. Her surviving siblings are Betty John Hornbarger and Freddie Jack Scogin. Her deceased siblings are Billie Ray Scogin and Bonnie Dell Pearson.

She was married on August 30th in 1958 to Norman Edmund Clinger and has two living sons named Karl William Clinger and Eric Norman Clinger. She and her husband Norman Clinger moved to Houston, Texas on August 3, 1959 where she lived until she passed away in her home.

She graduated from Texas A&I in 1956 and later taught women's sports at Saint Pius High school starting in 1960 and ending in 1970.

Her passions and hobbies include gardening, tennis, running and collecting McCoy pottery. She was a wonderful mother and has two living grandchildren named Oliver Eric Clinger and Liam Lee Clinger.

She was a devout Christian who attended First Baptist and Berachah church in Houston, Texas.



