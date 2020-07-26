Dear Kenneth, Diana, Mary and Gary,



Dianne and I want to extend our deepest and most sincere sympathy to you and the entire Snow family. To lose someone special like Mary Jo is so sad but we hope the trove of wonderful memories will help temper your loss.



We have had the wonderful involvement of sharing the time on “ the hill” with your parents for 50 years and Mary Jo was the most effective influence in keeping the Snow brothers under control (long standing joke).



We will never forget her beautiful smile while touring in the golf cart and again we offer condolences for your loss.



Due to the virus we will not attend the services but will be there in spirit.



Love,



Kent and Dianne Twyman

Friend