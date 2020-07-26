1/1
Mary Jo Snow
1929 - 2020
Mary Jo Snow was born in Rye, Texas on August 2, 1929. She passed away peacefully on July 23, 2020. Funeral services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Conroe on July 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. with a Rosary at 10:30 a.m.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Viewing
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
JUL
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Conroe Funeral Directors
1504 N Thompson St
Conroe, TX 77301
(936) 756-2210
Memories & Condolences
July 25, 2020
Beautiful Spirit Arrangement
Lavern D Richards
July 25, 2020
Dear Kenneth, Diana, Mary and Gary,

Dianne and I want to extend our deepest and most sincere sympathy to you and the entire Snow family. To lose someone special like Mary Jo is so sad but we hope the trove of wonderful memories will help temper your loss.

We have had the wonderful involvement of sharing the time on “ the hill” with your parents for 50 years and Mary Jo was the most effective influence in keeping the Snow brothers under control (long standing joke).

We will never forget her beautiful smile while touring in the golf cart and again we offer condolences for your loss.

Due to the virus we will not attend the services but will be there in spirit.

Love,

Kent and Dianne Twyman
Kent and Dianne Twyman
Friend
July 24, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Christine Beining
