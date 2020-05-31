Mary Kathryn Bray1943-2020Mary Kathryn Bray, beloved wife, mother, friend, and grandmother, died on May 26, 2020 from complications following surgery. She was born in Houston, TX on August 7, 1943, to Joseph and Gladys Brodigan. She spent her childhood in both Houston and Midland, TX, and returned to Houston in 1963. After graduating from University of St. Thomas (UST), she married Michael Bray and this year marks their 55th anniversary.She was a passionate educator all her life and upon completing her Masters of Religious Education at UST, she dedicated many years of service to St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in southwest Houston. She was a tireless volunteer and advocate. St. Agnes Academy, where her three daughters were educated, was a cause she championed. She served as the first woman Chair of St. Agnes' Board of Directors, and was awarded their Academy Guardian of Youth Award in 1994.Mary pursued the creative arts throughout her life, and in recent years focused on painting and ikebana. She loved to read and travel, and was treasured for her openness to strangers and her receptive ear. She always made time to listen.She was known as the "birthday card fairy," sending dozens of cards each year to a wide circle of friends and family, demonstrating her care and attention to all those lucky enough to know her. She was also an active and dedicated member of Chapter E PEO for over 30 years.Mary was devoted to her family, those both immediate and those she gathered throughout her life. She is survived by her husband Michael, her daughters Bridget Bray, Maureen Bray, and Jennifer Stratton, her son-in-law Mark Stratton, and her grandsons Bray and Gus Stratton. She is also survived by her niece Kathryn Besemer, whom she helped raise. She will be deeply missed by her sisters- and brothers-in-law, and a host of nieces, nephews, their spouses and children whom she deeply loved.She is preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers Joseph E. Brodigan, James V. Brodigan, and Thomas E. Brodigan.The funeral will be private and the family hopes to plan a celebration of her life in the coming year. Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to St. Agnes Academy, St. Dominic Village, and the League of Women Voters.