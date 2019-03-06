Mary Ann Lampson

1931-2019

Mary Ann Lampson, 87, of Dayton, Texas, went to be with the Lord Sunday, March 3, 2019. She was born September 3, 1931 in Victoria, Texas to Henry and Mary Jurek Schoener.

After graduating from Nazareth Academy in Victoria, Texas, Mary Ann met the love of her life while working in Houston. She and John Lampson married December 28, 1952 and moved their family to Eastgate in 1963. After taking time off to raise their five children, she went to work for Upjohn Health Care Services.

She will always be remembered for her kind heart, helping hands, and warm smile. Mary Ann was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend who created a loving home. She was a true servant who willingly served her community from church bazaars, baking kolaches to Lenten fish fries. She was a homemaker and well-known for her made from scratch desserts. Mary Ann loved her family, gardening, dancing, fishing, and her Houston sports teams. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Anne's Catholic Church and was also a member of the Shepherd Staff and Catholic Daughters.

In addition to her parents, Mary Ann was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, son Stephen Lampson, sisters Betty Jo Tucker and Jean Zak, and grandson Lane Smith. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Lampson of Houston and partner Ralph Gardner of Canyon Lake, sons Michael Lampson and wife Misty of Huntsville, Mark Lampson and wife Carolyn of Kerrville, and John Paul Lampson and wife Katy of Huntsville; grandchildren Randi Griffin and husband Volney, Ryan Lampson, Matt and Jared Lampson and Hannah Hendricks, James and John Lampson, Ty and Trey Smith; great-grandchild Amelia Griffin, and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

All services will be at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Dayton, Texas. Visitation will be Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. with a Rosary to follow. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Anne's Catholic Church or the Lane Smith Memorial Fund at First Financial Bank of Huntsville, Texas.