Mary Leah Slataper
Lawrence
1925-2020
It is with heartfelt sorrow but abounding grace that we announce the passing of a faithful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend Mary Leah "Slats" Lawrence. Mother died peacefully at home on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at age 95.
Mother was preceded in death by our father, the love of her life, William Jackson Lawrence, and her parents Benton Bowdre Brown and Richard Lee Slataper.
Left to cherish memories of her life are her daughters, Cheryl Walthour and Cindy Bailey and son in law Buddy Bailey; grandchildren, Jennifer Frost, Randy Walthour, Jessica Bailey, Caron Walthour, and Kathy Wetmore; great grandchildren Kyle Walthour, Nicholas Walthour-Tellez, Jonah Frost, Jacob Frost, Jude Frost, Jarrah Frost, Sydney Vazquez, and Bonnie Grace Vazquez.
Mother was born in Houston, Texas on January 10, 1925, and raised in Alvin, Texas. Upon her high school graduation, she continued her education at the University of Houston, where she met our father. Later she continued her education in interior design at Feather and Feather, where she obtained her degree. Mother pursued a life long career of interior design in Houston, South America, England, the Middle East and Asia as she traveled with our father. Mother and Daddy were blessed with the gift of hospitality and as they traveled the world, they treated each new home and country as an adventure and an opportunity to make lifelong friends. Mother loved the life God had given her and lived it fully to His glory.
We thank God for Petra Hernandez, Janice Campbell, and Chantell Blackshire for the wonderful care and love they faithfully provided.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John the Divine Episcopal Church or the charity of your choice
.
Due to COVID, the memorial service will be a private gathering. For those wishing to celebrate Mother's life with us virtually, the service will be live streamed through the attached link at 11:30 am, Monday, September 28.http://sjd.org/lawrence