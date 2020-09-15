1/1
Mary Lebeck
1938 - 2020
Mary Louise Lebeck
1938-2020
Mary Louise Lebeck, age 81, of Houston, Texas passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020. Mary was born October 4, 1938 in Dobbin, Texas. Mary is survived by daughter Debra Elaine Lebeck Garza; sons Michael Eric Lebeck and Rodney Dean Lebeck; grandchildren Eric Anthony Garza, Erin Amanda Garza and Blake Logan Lebeck. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank Lebeck; sons David Lebeck and Paul Lebeck and grandson David Dillion Lebeck. A visitation for Mary will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Heights Funeral Home, 1317 Heights Blvd, Houston, Texas 77008. A rosary will follow at 7:00 PM. A graveside service will occur Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Brookside Memorial Park, 13747 Eastex Freeway, Houston, Texas 77039.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Heights Funeral Home
SEP
16
Rosary
07:00 PM
Heights Funeral Home
SEP
17
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Brookside Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Heights Funeral Home
1317 Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
7138628844
