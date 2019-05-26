Mary Lee Francis

1929-2019

Mary Lee Montz Francis passed away on May 15, 2019. Born in 1929 in New Orleans, LA to Josephine and Elmo Montz. Mary Lee grew up in the Houston area and graduated from St. Agnes Academy. She met the love of her life, Doug Francis, at a local dance where he said she was the best jitterbugger there. They had 5 children and lived in Texas, New Mexico and Calgary, Alberta. They retired in Horseshoe Bay, TX. Mary Lee was a successful real estate broker in Kingwood, TX. She was the #1 Remax agent in Texas in 1981. She traveled the world with Doug. She was adored by anyone who knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband, W. Douglas Francis and brothers, Elmo, James and Ted Montz. She is survived by her brother and his wife, Rodney and Barbara Montz, sister and husband, Chell Ann and Damian Golla. She is also survived by children, Elizabeth and George Powers, Linda and Dan Daniels, Mark and Deb Francis, Tricia Thompson, John and Caryn Francis, as well as 14 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She is also survived by many other family members in the U.S. and Canada. Her life will be celebrated at St Paul the Apostle Catholic Church on Saturday, June 8th at 10:30 a.m. Memorial gifts can be made to St Paul the Apostle Church, 201 Dalton Circle, Horseshoe Bay, TX 78657 Published in Houston Chronicle on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary