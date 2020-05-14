Mary Lee Hollins
1932-2020
Mary Lee Hollins, 87, peacefully passed away into the arms of her Savior on May 6, 2020, with her family at her side. She was a cherished jewel that many looked to for wisdom and prayer. She was born on September 23, 1932, the eldest daughter of Jack Boston and Willie Lee Lewis.
Mary graduated from Jack Yates High School in Houston, Texas, where she met and later married her loving husband, George Newt Hollins, Sr. Five children were born to their union: George Jr., Janice, Jack, David, and Diane. George and Mary were blessed with 65 years of marriage until his death in 2015.
Mary accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior as a young girl. With a quiet and loving spirit, she was devoted to sharing the love of Christ with others, bringing many lives to the Lord throughout her life. Whether during her early career as a PBX Operator/Supervisor at Houston Lighting & Power Company or her years of service at her longtime church home, Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, her ministry was evident.
Mary began her Christian walk as a member of Jordan Grove Missionary Baptist Church and later joined Wheeler Avenue, where she continued in faithful ministry.
She was a nurturing mother who poured her love into each of her children with a patient, loving spirit. She provided guidance, support, encouragement, and a profound and quiet wisdom that she also modeled before them.
Mary touched lives everywhere she went. She never met a stranger—she simply added each person she encountered to her family of faith. She was the epitome of what a Christian walk looks like, and we are thankful to God for every second she blessed and enriched our lives.
The Celebration of Life service for Mrs. Mary Lee Hollins will be Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ. A walk-by visitation will be held beginning at 9:00 A.M. until 10:45 A.M. A private service, attended by the immediate family, may be viewed through live stream starting at 11:00 A.M.: web site at www.pilgrimchurchhouston.com. Masks and social distancing are mandatory for walk-by viewing. A private interment will be held at Houston Memorial Gardens and a memorial service, to be held at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, is being planned at a later date.
1932-2020
Mary Lee Hollins, 87, peacefully passed away into the arms of her Savior on May 6, 2020, with her family at her side. She was a cherished jewel that many looked to for wisdom and prayer. She was born on September 23, 1932, the eldest daughter of Jack Boston and Willie Lee Lewis.
Mary graduated from Jack Yates High School in Houston, Texas, where she met and later married her loving husband, George Newt Hollins, Sr. Five children were born to their union: George Jr., Janice, Jack, David, and Diane. George and Mary were blessed with 65 years of marriage until his death in 2015.
Mary accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior as a young girl. With a quiet and loving spirit, she was devoted to sharing the love of Christ with others, bringing many lives to the Lord throughout her life. Whether during her early career as a PBX Operator/Supervisor at Houston Lighting & Power Company or her years of service at her longtime church home, Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, her ministry was evident.
Mary began her Christian walk as a member of Jordan Grove Missionary Baptist Church and later joined Wheeler Avenue, where she continued in faithful ministry.
She was a nurturing mother who poured her love into each of her children with a patient, loving spirit. She provided guidance, support, encouragement, and a profound and quiet wisdom that she also modeled before them.
Mary touched lives everywhere she went. She never met a stranger—she simply added each person she encountered to her family of faith. She was the epitome of what a Christian walk looks like, and we are thankful to God for every second she blessed and enriched our lives.
The Celebration of Life service for Mrs. Mary Lee Hollins will be Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ. A walk-by visitation will be held beginning at 9:00 A.M. until 10:45 A.M. A private service, attended by the immediate family, may be viewed through live stream starting at 11:00 A.M.: web site at www.pilgrimchurchhouston.com. Masks and social distancing are mandatory for walk-by viewing. A private interment will be held at Houston Memorial Gardens and a memorial service, to be held at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, is being planned at a later date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 14, 2020.