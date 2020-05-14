Mary Lee Hollins
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lee Hollins
1932-2020
Mary Lee Hollins, 87, peacefully passed away into the arms of her Savior on May 6, 2020, with her family at her side. She was a cherished jewel that many looked to for wisdom and prayer. She was born on September 23, 1932, the eldest daughter of Jack Boston and Willie Lee Lewis.
Mary graduated from Jack Yates High School in Houston, Texas, where she met and later married her loving husband, George Newt Hollins, Sr. Five children were born to their union: George Jr., Janice, Jack, David, and Diane. George and Mary were blessed with 65 years of marriage until his death in 2015.
Mary accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior as a young girl. With a quiet and loving spirit, she was devoted to sharing the love of Christ with others, bringing many lives to the Lord throughout her life. Whether during her early career as a PBX Operator/Supervisor at Houston Lighting & Power Company or her years of service at her longtime church home, Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, her ministry was evident.
Mary began her Christian walk as a member of Jordan Grove Missionary Baptist Church and later joined Wheeler Avenue, where she continued in faithful ministry.
She was a nurturing mother who poured her love into each of her children with a patient, loving spirit. She provided guidance, support, encouragement, and a profound and quiet wisdom that she also modeled before them.
Mary touched lives everywhere she went. She never met a stranger—she simply added each person she encountered to her family of faith. She was the epitome of what a Christian walk looks like, and we are thankful to God for every second she blessed and enriched our lives.
The Celebration of Life service for Mrs. Mary Lee Hollins will be Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ. A walk-by visitation will be held beginning at 9:00 A.M. until 10:45 A.M. A private service, attended by the immediate family, may be viewed through live stream starting at 11:00 A.M.: web site at www.pilgrimchurchhouston.com. Masks and social distancing are mandatory for walk-by viewing. A private interment will be held at Houston Memorial Gardens and a memorial service, to be held at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, is being planned at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ
Send Flowers
MAY
16
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home
4918 MARTIN LUTHER KING
Houston, TX 77021-2937
(713) 659-7618
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved