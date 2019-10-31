|
Mary Elizabeth Lewis
1927-2019
Mary Elizabeth (Oberg) Lewis, 92, was born in Denver, CO October 8, 1927 to John and Anna (Yost) Oberg. She passed away in Houston. TX October 28, 2019. Mary was baptized in 1928 at the Evanston Evangelical United Brethren Church and was a 1946 graduate of South High School in Denver. Mary transferred to Houston in 1955 while with Bay Petroleum Corp. (later Tenneco Oil) and retired in 1986.
Mary was a longtime member of Memorial Lutheran Church, active in the choir. She enjoyed being a member and Past President of the Ikenobo Society of Texas.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents; sisters Barbara Fraser and Shirley Wingett; and her beloved husband, Sam B. Lewis, Jr. She is survived by her son, Mark C. Lewis and wife Tracy; daughter, Melinda Lewis; grandchildren, Samuel and Mia Lewis, other family members and dear friends.
Visitation is 10AM Monday, November 4, at Memorial Lutheran Church, 5800 Westheimer in Houston, 77057, where funeral services will begin at 11AM. Interment will follow at 2PM at Houston National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to: Memorial Lutheran Church at 713-782-6079, or to Vantage Hospice, (281) 579-5660.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019