|
|
Mary Lou Conrad
1926-2019
Mary Lou Conrad died peacefully at home on Thursday, the 9th of May 2019.
She is survived by her husband, David M. Conrad; three children: Cynthia Conrad (Celetus Bayer), Lori Workin (Peter), and Kurt Conrad (Dena); eight grand children: Katrina Bayer, Rachel Workin (Brad Weiss), Jacob Bayer (Crosby), Nicholas Bayer (Jennie), Laurel Conrad, Madison Conrad, Jonathan Conrad and Ian Conrad; and three great granddaughters: Emerson, Arden, and Esmae Bayer.
A celebration of life is to be conducted at three o'clock in the afternoon on Thursday, the 30th of May, in the Town Hall of The Village of Tanglewood, 1600 Augusta Drive in Houston.
Please visit Mrs. Conrad's online memorial tribute at geohlewis.com where words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 26, 2019