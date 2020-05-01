Mary Louise "Sally" Granberry
1930 - 2020
Mary Louise "Sally" Granberry, 90, of Alvin, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 in Katy, Texas.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 .m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel, in Katy, where funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. with Al Perry officiating. Social distancing will be observed. Live streaming will be available at www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net. A graveside service will be held at Hebron Cemetery in Yoakum, Texas at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, 2020 with Kenneth Hodges officiating.
For a full obituary and to express condolences, please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net.



Published in Houston Chronicle on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
2
Visitation
1:00 - 2:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel
MAY
2
Funeral service
2:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel (Livestreaming at www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net
MAY
3
Graveside service
3:30 PM
Hebron Cemetery
