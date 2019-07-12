|
|
Mary Louise Krampitz
1926-2019
Mary Louise Krampitz wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at her home in Sealy, Texas. She was born October 4, 1926, in Fort Worth, Texas to the late James Gilbert and Jessie Irene Cartwright.
Louise is preceded in death by both her mother and father, son Douglas Krampitz, and sister Helen Kveton. She is survived by her husband, Harold Krampitz, son David Krampitz, wife Sandra, daughter Debra Krampitz, son Kevin Krampitz, wife Kay, grandchildren Phillip Krampitz, wife Jennifer, Bill Krampitz, Mark Krampitz, Wife MaryBeth, Andrew Krampitz, wife Erin, Amy Kutinac, Lauren Kutinac, Chandler Ehrman and Colton Ehrman. Also survived by her two sisters Jean and James Lily, and Gladys Fair, twelve great-grandchildren, many nieces, and nephews.
She dearly loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 12, 2019