Mary Louise Morado
1923 - 2020
Mary Louise Morado
1923-2020
Mary Louise Salinas-Morado was born February 4, 1923 in Wharton, Texas and passed away June 14, 2020, in Houston, Texas at the age of 97. Mary worked for Texas Instruments for approximately 20 years and retired in 1984 to care for her only granddaughter. She is survived by her two daughters and son-in-law, Mary Helen Morado-Schmidt and Gloria and Fred Gutierrez, granddaughter Danielle Gutierrez-Cassel and husband Chris, and great grandchildren Brayson, Jackson, and Jade Cassel. She is also survived by nieces Elisa Santos-Reyes and husband Richard and Eloise Santos-Ramirez, nephews David Salinas and wife Raquel, Bobby Salinas and wife Fina, numerous great nieces and great nephews. She is preceded in death by her son-in-law, Gary T Schmidt, parents, Aurora and Henry Salinas, sister and brother-in-law, Adelina and Louis Santos, Sr., brothers Eloy Salinas and Walter Salinas, nieces Madeline Santos-Vasquez and husband Lupe, Julia Santos-Shem and husband Doc, Adeline Santos-Scoggin and husband Scott, Dora Santos-Hernandez and husband Homer, and nephew, Louis Santos, Jr. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church on June 24 at 10:00 AM with a private family only interment to follow at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, with a Rosary at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel Crespo, 4136 Broadway St., Houston, Texas 77087. Face Masks are required at Church and Funeral Home.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Crespo
JUN
23
Rosary
07:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Crespo
JUN
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel Crespo Broadway
4136 BROADWAY ST
Houston, TX 77087
7136443831
June 19, 2020
I want to offer my deepest condolences to Gloria and Mary Helen. May your Mother rest in peace.
Florencio Briones
Friend
