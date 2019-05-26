Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
(281) 497-2330
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary MacPherson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary MacPherson


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary MacPherson Obituary
Mary Bowling MacPherson
1956-2019
Mary Bowling MacPherson passed away Friday May 10, 2019 at the age of 63. Born January 15, 1956 in Cleveland, OH. Mary was a graduate of Alief Hastings High School and The University of Houston and was employed as a computer programmer at Texaco Oil Co.
She was preceded in death by her parents James William MacPherson and Jeanne Connors MacPherson; Grandparents Charles & Mary Connors, James & Gertrude MacPherson; Uncles Richard MacPherson (Peggy), Donald MacPherson. She is survived by her sisters Jeanne Butler (David) of El Dorado, AR; Theresa Bratton (Don) of Dallas; brother Charles (Bill) MacPherson (Fang Fang) of Houston; Uncle Charles Edward Connors (Barbara); Nieces Janet Butler, Amanda Hong; Nephews Christopher Butler (Mikka), Matthew Chang; Cousins Michael Connors (Gina), James MacPherson (Sally), Guy MacPherson (Lauren) and Alison MacPherson-Tarr (Andrew).
A special "thank you" to Mary's friends and care givers at The Hampton at Meadows Place where she called home for the last 4 years.
A private service will be held at Forest Park Funeral Home.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now