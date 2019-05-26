|
Mary Bowling MacPherson
1956-2019
Mary Bowling MacPherson passed away Friday May 10, 2019 at the age of 63. Born January 15, 1956 in Cleveland, OH. Mary was a graduate of Alief Hastings High School and The University of Houston and was employed as a computer programmer at Texaco Oil Co.
She was preceded in death by her parents James William MacPherson and Jeanne Connors MacPherson; Grandparents Charles & Mary Connors, James & Gertrude MacPherson; Uncles Richard MacPherson (Peggy), Donald MacPherson. She is survived by her sisters Jeanne Butler (David) of El Dorado, AR; Theresa Bratton (Don) of Dallas; brother Charles (Bill) MacPherson (Fang Fang) of Houston; Uncle Charles Edward Connors (Barbara); Nieces Janet Butler, Amanda Hong; Nephews Christopher Butler (Mikka), Matthew Chang; Cousins Michael Connors (Gina), James MacPherson (Sally), Guy MacPherson (Lauren) and Alison MacPherson-Tarr (Andrew).
A special "thank you" to Mary's friends and care givers at The Hampton at Meadows Place where she called home for the last 4 years.
A private service will be held at Forest Park Funeral Home.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 26, 2019