Mary O'Neal

Majumdar

1958-2020

Mary O'Neal Majumdar age 62 passed away on June 7, 2020. Mary loved children and used her talents to help children grow and learn. She obtained an education degree from Louisiana State University and was an elementary teacher for a number of years. Mary continued learning throughout her life and returned to school for an Early Childhood Education Masters, a Montessori Certification, and then a Library Science Masters. In 2013 she obtained another degree and became a licensed professional counselor. She was preceded in death by her mother and father Elsie and James O'Neal. She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, and four grandchildren: Heather and James Kerneckel and their children Jack and Bella, and Jane Holly and Isidro Estrada and their children Alex and Victoria. She is also survived by her beloved husband Shyamal Majumdar, and seven siblings.



