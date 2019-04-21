|
Mary Magdalene Mason
1933-2019
Mary Magdalene Mason, 85 passed away in Huntsville, Texas on April 14, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Curtis Mason, and sister, Eve Jorgans of Washington D.C.
Mary died from complication of dementia which she had since 2012.
A mass will be celebrated at St. Michael's traditional Roman Catholic Church, Spring, Texas at 11:00 am Wednesday April 24, 2019, located at 2401 Aldine Westfield Rd; followed by rites of Christian Burial,12:00 noon, at Calvary Hill Cemetery in Humble.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019