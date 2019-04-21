Home

Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael's traditional Roman Catholic Church
2401 Aldine Westfield Rd
Spring, TX
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Calvary Hill Cemetery
Humble, TX
Mary Magdalene Mason
1933-2019
Mary Magdalene Mason, 85 passed away in Huntsville, Texas on April 14, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Curtis Mason, and sister, Eve Jorgans of Washington D.C.
Mary died from complication of dementia which she had since 2012.
A mass will be celebrated at St. Michael's traditional Roman Catholic Church, Spring, Texas at 11:00 am Wednesday April 24, 2019, located at 2401 Aldine Westfield Rd; followed by rites of Christian Burial,12:00 noon, at Calvary Hill Cemetery in Humble.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019
