MARY FRANCES (MASSEY) PROPS
1927-2020
Mary Frances Massey Props passed away June 24, 2020 at the age of 93. Mary was born February 14, 1927 in Granbury, Texas. Following graduation from Granbury High School, she attended North Texas State University where she graduated with a degree in Business Administration. She was recruited on campus by Humble Oil and Refining Company where she began a career in the oil and gas industry that spanned 36 years. Upon her retirement from Exxon Mobil, her love of antiques led her to a second career as an Antique Dealer specializing in vintage jewelry.
Mary was predeceased by her parents Leo Nelson Massey and Euda McWhorter Massey, her beloved husband William Clark Props and her brother-in-law Michael Whitmeir Findley. She is survived by her sister Gwendolyn Massey Findley, nephew Clark Nelson Findley, niece Kaylan Findley Caballero and her husband Robert Patrick Caballero, great nephew Robert Michael Findley Caballero and a host of other relatives and friends.
Mary and her family have been dedicated to the battle against cancer. For those desiring to make a memorial contribution, the family requests donations be made to the Michael W. Findley Memorial Fund, M D Anderson Cancer Center P O Box 4486 Houston Texas 77210-4486 or to a charity of their choice.
Interment will be in Granbury, Texas under the direction of All Faiths of the Pines, Smithville, Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 27, 2020.