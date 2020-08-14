Mary Maxine Jackson
1936-2020
Mary Maxine Jackson passed away August 7, 2020. Born March 7, 1936 in Houston, Texas to Elwin Handley and Sadie Pearl Driggers Handley, who pre-decease her. She was also pre-deceased by her husband Virgil Jackson, her brother Elwin Handley, Jr., her nephew Daniel French, and her granddaughter Jamie Herrin.
She is survived by her daughter Marlene Hollis & husband Wade, daughter Vicki Buoy & husband John, Grandchildren Traci McCaskill & husband John, Dana Corniel & husband Cliff, Wade Hollis, Jr & wife Lauren, Sara King & husband Jarrett. Great-grandchildren Jacob & Logan McCaskill, Marley & Maddox Corniel, Steele & Bexley Hollis. She is also survived by her sister Kelli French and husband Gerry, niece Michele, and numerous cousins.
Maxine was employed by Southwestern Bell Telephone Co., Texas Eastern Corporation, and DHL Airways. She was a long time member of St. Leo the Great and St. Michael Catholic Churches and in her childhood attended Broadway Baptist Church. She loved the Lord, her family and her friends. She was especially fond of her Milby Lunch Bunch.
Maxine was a long time member, officer and past president of The PBX/Telecommunicators of Houston, member of St. Michael's Sociable Seniors, Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Zeta Nu chapter of the National Association of Parliamentarians & past president of Texas Eastern Toastmistress Club. She was an avid genealogist and member of Central Louisiana Genealogical Society and the Huxford Genealogical Society. She was a former volunteer for Taping for the Blind and The Muscular Dystrophy Association
Telethon.
Service will be graveside at Forest Park Lawndale on August 15, 2020 at 1 pm.