1932-2019

Mary Ann Morrison, age 86, died on Friday, the 15th of February 2019, in Wyoming. She was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on the 24th of September 1932, the daughter of Albert and Eunice Fabacher Villegas. With the encouragement of her father Albert, Mary Ann started playing golf at the age of 12 and two years later at the age of 14 won the New Orleans City Championship. While attending college at St. Mary's Dominican in New Orleans, Mary Ann was able to improve her golf game and won the New Orleans Country Club Women's tournament six times, the Louisiana Women's State Champion 4 times, National Intercollegiate Championship, Mexican Amateur Championship and was named the New Orleans Athlete of the year in 1952, all before the age of 20. While golf was her passion she wanted more in life and moved to Houston in the mid 1950's to work with her uncle Ralph Fabacher, an interior designer. In Houston, she met and married John Rathmell in 1955 and had four children. Mary Ann spent her prime golf years raising her 4 children, but when she was not fixing dinner or driving carpool she led a double life as a golf legend which lead to her induction into the Texas Golf Hall of Fame by winning the Southern Amateur Championship, the Women's Texas Golf Association Championship 9 times, the Houston City Champion 23 times and Houston Country Club Women's Champion 24 times. Many pro golfers say Mary Ann could have been one of the best women golfers of all time, but her children were her top priority and she was the model of a supermom. In addition to her focus on family and golf, Mary Ann was devoted to her Catholic faith, enjoyed all aspects of the outdoors and had a great sense of humor and low-key personality. In 1976, Mary Ann married Gary Morrison who was also an accomplished golfer and former member of the University of Texas golf team. Together they pursued their passion of enjoying time together, playing golf and spending time at their ranch outside of Dubois Wyoming and at the Old Baldy Club in Saratoga Wyoming. Mary Ann continued to compete at a high level by winning the Wyoming State Championship 4 times, the Wyoming Mid-Amateur 5 times and the Wyoming Senior Amateur 6 straight times. To the end, Mary Ann was not far from the golf course at the Old Baldy Club in Saratoga Wyoming being cared for by Gary Morrison and several wonderful caretakers who provided very compassionate and loving care. Mary Ann is preceded in death by her parents, the late Albert Villegas and Eunice Fabacher Villegas. She is survived by her husband, Gary E. Morrison; her children, John A. Rathmell, Jr. and wife Peggy, Mary Ann Miller and husband Mark, Katherine Thompson and husband Brian, Albert Rathmell and wife Michelle; her stepdaughters, Carolyn Morrison and Ashley Morrison Fraser; and her grandchildren, Mary Katherine Cummins and husband James III, John and Laura Rathmell, Scott and Stone Miller, Courtney and John Spafford, Will Thompson, Halie and Rachel Rathmell, and Nick, Connor, Calum and Annabel Fraser. Mary Ann's life will be celebrated in a private service.