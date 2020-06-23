Mary Myrick
1926 - 2020
Mary Frances Myrick
1926-2020
Mary Ross Myrick passed away peacefully May 2, 2020. Mary was a devoted wife to her late husband Nugent Myrick, aunt and dear friend to all who knew her. A funeral mass will be held for both Mary and Nugent at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 1801 Sage Rd, Houston TX on Thursday June 25 at 10am.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
