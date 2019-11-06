Home

Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2210
Wake
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Mary Neil Arenson


1930 - 2019
Mary Neil Arenson Obituary
Mary Nail Arenson
1930-2019
Mary Nail Arenson, 89, was granted her angel wings on Oct. 30, 2019
Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends in Sugar Land, TX.
Mary has touched many throughout her memorable life, by showing her love, courage, honesty and support.
Please join us to celebrate her life at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery. The wake will be on Friday Nov. 8th at 5 to 8 pm the funeral service will be the following day, Saturday the 9th at 10am.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 6, 2019
