Mary New

1948-2019

On Monday, May 20, 2019, Mary New, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 71. Mary was born January 21, 1948 to James and Inez (Crawford) New in Houston, Texas. She attended the University of Houston where she earned a master's degree. Mary then taught eighth grade U.S. History in Houston ISD for 36 years before retiring. She married Tom Brame in 1981 and together they raised their daughter Erin.

Mary had a passion for learning, reading, and animals. She was active in PEO, an organization devoted to furthering women's education, in a local political organization, and was the proud animal parent to many rescued animals. She will be remembered for her straight-forward nature, loving heart, and spirited approach to life.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Tom Brame, her daughter and son in law Erin and Dustin Bedford, her two grandsons Hunter and Patrick, and her two brothers, James and Robert. Per Mary's wishes, no funeral service will be held; a small private event celebrating her life will be held at a future date.