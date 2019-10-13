|
|
Mary Jane O'Rourke
1930-2019
Mary Jane (O'Meara) O'Rourke, was born April 7, 1930 to Lucille (Aubuchon) and Thomas O'Meara in St. Louis, MO. She went peacefully to her heavenly home on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Mary Jane is preceded in death by her parents and her husband James E. O'Rourke.
Mary was a loving and devoted wife of James E. O'Rourke for 59 years. She was the caring mother of three sons: Timothy Patrick; Thomas Edward and wife Joni; and Lt. Colonel Ret. (USArmy) Terence James Sr., and wife Pamela. Jim and Mary's grandchildren are: Thomas Jr. and wife Keyla; Jennifer Lynn; Meredith Anne and Terence Jr. Her great-grandchildren are Jackson, Adleigh, and Bentley. She graciously and unconditionally loved her family and will be greatly missed.
Mary was a woman of abundant faith and complete trust in God. She was an active member of HoIy Ghost Catholic Church since 1953. Mary resided in Houston since 1935 and attended Sacred Heart and St. Anne's grade schools and graduated from St. Agnes Academy. She graduated from the University of Houston in 1951 and was a member of the Tri Delta Sorority.
Mary worked for SOHIO Oil Co. and for Balfour Ring Company. She was the Development Director at St. Agnes Academy from the mid 1970's until retirement in 1984. Her tireless efforts at St. Agnes culminated with her reception of the coveted Guardian of Youth Award.
Mary was a loyal wife supporting Jim's military career as a Colonel (US Army), and his civilian career as the Asst. Director of Houston Parks and Recreation Department. Mary and Jim resided in the Meyerland Subdivision since 1959 and were very involved in community affairs, always striving to make the community a great place to live.
She was a Senior Olympian and enjoyed teaching senior fitness classes. Mary played bridge with the same group of friends for 50 years. She volunteered into her 80's at St. Agnes Academy, Holy Ghost Parish and the Charity Guild of Catholic Women.
When time permitted Mary and Jim enjoyed travelling the world or escaping to the peacefulness and natural setting of their family farm located on a hilltop outside of Brenham, Texas.
Mary and family would like to thank the caretakers and staff at The Village of Meyerland Memory Care and previously at University Place and also Season's Hospice.
A private family committal service was previously held at the Houston National Cemetery. The Mass of The Resurrection will be held at 10:00 a.m., on October 18, 2019 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 6901 Chetwood Dr., Houston, TX 77081. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will immediately precede the Mass at 9:30 a.m. A reception will follow immediately after the Mass at Holy Ghost Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Agnes Academy located at 9000 Bellaire Blvd. Houston, Texas 77036; or to the Charity Guild of Catholic Women, located at 1203 Lovett Blvd. Houston, Texas 77006.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019